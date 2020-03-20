LAUGHLIN — In response to county, state and federal recommendations, the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce will be closed to the public for the next 30 days, according to chamber President and CEO Jackie Mazzeo.
“The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce will not have its doors open to the public for the next 30 days. However, our team is available to answer calls, provide resource information and maintain the most current knowledge of the cornavirus and its effects on our communities,” Mazzeo said through a news release Thursday. “Operations will continue as normal, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Our concerns remain focused on our members and small businesses that are striving to stay afloat during these difficult times. We urge you to patronize local establishments should you need to shop for essentials.”
She also encouraged chamber members that financial help, in the form of low-interest loans, may be available.
“Please note that the U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to
$2 million for working capital to those that are in need of a cash infusion in order to forestall layoffs or shut downs. These loans are also available to non-profit organizations. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid due to the economic impact of this pandemic. The loans provide a maximum of 30 years for long-term repayment. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based on each business owner’s ability to repay. Small Business Administration: 1-800-659-2955 or e-mail: disastercustomerservice
@sba.gov.”
