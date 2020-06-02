LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Outlet Center, the township’s main shopping site on Casino Drive just across from the Aquarius Resort Casino, reopened Monday with little fanfare but plenty of shoppers.
The Outlet Center’s reopening was the first of many big things to take place in Laughlin this week. Today, some of the casino resorts will begin accepting guests — many of the restaurants already have reopened — and on Thursday, the casinos floors will be opened to the public with restrictions on occupancy and social distancing.
There were no balloon drops or bands playing when the Laughlin Outler Center reopened its doors at 10 a.m. after a two-month hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders March 18 for all non-essential businesses to shutter.
If one didn’t notice the big banner that simply read “Back Open” across the front of the main entrance, shoppers might have driven by assuming it was still closed. Family Dollar and Laughlin Clinic, on the front side of the mall, have remained open as essential through the shutdown that closed all of the businesses inside the center.
Not all of the current tenants came back to work Monday; the Laughlin Stadium 9 movie theaters remain closed for “at least two more weeks” as they restock with current films and call back their workforce, according to Outlet Center employees on scene.
The businesses that did come back on the first day did see many customers who rolled back in to shop.
Wild West Coffee was one of the first to reopen early Monday morning, serving up their hot Joe and other delights to the many Laughlinites and others who came through the mall to either do some shopping or simply to walk through the center. Hangry Payne’s and its sister pizza shop reopened at 11 a.m. following in Wild West’s footsteps down on the first floor food court.
Up on the second floor, the sunglass kiosk was back open to provide shade to any visitors who stopped by. Down at the end of the floor, both the Levi’s outlet and Burkes outlet stores reopened with Burkes seeing a good number of customers in the early hours. Further down, the Grecco Fine Arts Gallery was open once again with owner Florida Grecco welcoming customers back into her massive art-filled gallery which is truly a sight and one of the most interesting businesses in the center. Grecco welcomed back two gallery artists, Tommy Tucker and Patrick Jensen, who stopped in to lend support and look over the gallery. Both artists have work for sale in the gallery and are regular providers of art to the GFAG.
Other shops on the backside of the mall also reopened during the course of the day.
Outlet Center General Manager Laura Phillips was back in her office as well as out on the floor overseeing the reopening and guests as they entered as was Moon Beam Leasing and Management Operations Manager Larry “Dino” Reynosa, who spent the morning working with the mall personnel making sure all systems of the center were functioning properly, that mall capacity was not exceeded and to welcome back the many tenants.
