BULLHEAD CITY — Maybe no type of business in the community is more relationship-based than the real estate industry.
One new real estate agent in town gets that and has used his relationship building skills to become one of the top up-and-coming agents in the area.
Todd Levitt, of the Colorado River Top Producers Realty, got his real estate license in June 2018 and in just under two years has taken the community by storm.
Levitt came to the community in 2005 from Northern California.
“My parents bought a vacation home here,” Levitt said. “They had always been going through Laughlin on their way to Phoenix for spring training games and loved the area so much that they decided to buy a vacation home (here). We came out for vacation and I never left.”
Levitt took a job as a golf cart attendant at Laughlin Ranch, and over the next 12 years, worked his way up to general manager of the property.
He developed many relationships over those 12 years, with not only the locals who live and play at Laughlin Ranch, but also with groups that traveled to town from all across the country for golf outings and get-togethers. After many years in the golf industry, Levitt wanted more, and remembered something his father had told him many times over the years.
“My dad and grandfather were both contractors,” explained Levitt, “and my dad had always envisioned me getting into that industry, but in real estate sales. I had always had it in the back of my mind.”
That mantra, along with his social status, led him to make a life-altering decision, and in 2017 he decided to go for it.
“Fortunately, the position I was in at the time enabled me to quit my job, take the real estate test and see what happened,” said Levitt. “It was the best decision I ever made.”
Not having a lot of obligations allowed Levitt to step out and take the risk, understanding that if he didn’t sell homes and properties, there was no paycheck. But his motivation and his drive to help others had helped him to get promoted quickly at Laughlin Ranch, so he just needed to bring that mindset with him into real estate.
“You have to put in the time,” Levitt said. “I wouldn’t even consider myself a salesman, because the homes and the properties sell themselves. I like to create long-lasting relationships and have done that everywhere I’ve worked, and this is just an extension of that.”
That relationship building has resulted in Levitt making a big splash in the real estate market. So much so, that he recently had to bring on a partner to help.
“I had such a good year in 2019, that it was a bit overwhelming,” said Levitt. “So in January (2020), Jenna Terry got her real estate license and we were able to create a power team under the umbrella of Colorado River Top Producers.”
Terry’s calm demeanor is the perfect offset to Levitt’s high-energy persona.
“We’re kind of yin and yang to each other,” added Levitt. “This makes it so that we can relate to a wider range of personalities. She’s been a huge help.”
The two do have the same philosophy when it comes to building business, and that’s taking care of the customer. Levitt said he believes that people want to work with people who care about them and are looking out for their best interests, not just churning out sales.
“When I was at the golf course, I typically took care of the golf groups that came in from out of town,” added Levitt. “I knew their families and would just call to chat. They knew I was genuinely interested in taking care of them. You try to dig deeper rather than just ‘OK this is what you’re looking for, let’s go find it and I’ll see you later.’ ”
That’s very much evident in Levitt’s philosophy when it comes to putting together the team of people required to buy and sell homes and properties.
Levitt has a list of recommended title companies, lenders and inspectors that he works with, but he also has his list of recommended partners who operate with the same philosophy as he and Terry have.
“I like working with people, whether it’s a lender or inspector or whatever, who I know have the same mindset as me,” said Levitt. “They don’t have to be micromanaged. They will get it done in a timely manner and it will be done right.”
Ideally, according to Levitt, buyers will come to him already prequalified, but if not, as part of his list of partners, Levitt has lenders who can help clients get finances in ideal order to purchase their first/next home.
“Prequalification is a bonus, but most people go to a Realtor to get guidance,” added Levitt. “We check out their situation in order to get them pointed in the right direction with our team — whether they are in a position right now to buy, or we need to put them on the path with a lender to clear up things so they can buy down the road.”
So what does the future hold for Levitt? He said he is considering his future and whether he will eventually try to become a broker, but is enjoying his current situation and the team he works with. Levitt is working to get his California license as well as possibly a Nevada license.
Levitt may be contacted by calling 209-471-0510, emailing TLevittRealtor@gmail.com, visiting ReliableRiverRealtor.com or through his Zillow profile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.