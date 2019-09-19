KINGMAN — The National Procurement Institute has presented Mohave County with the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award. Procurement Director Becky O’Brien led a presentation during a recent Board of Supervisors meeting.
“This is the 14th time that Mohave County has earned this award. The AEP award is earned by public and non-profit organizations that demonstrate excellence by attaining a high application score based on standardized criteria,” O’Brien said. “The application process is rigorous and requires comprehensive documentation in 18 categories.”
O’Brien told supervisors that only 11 other organizations in Arizona and a total of 42 counties in the United States and Canada were honored with an AEP for 2019.
“We are very proud to be part of a very exclusive group,” she said. “The AEP is awarded annually to recognize innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity and leadership in the procurement function.”
O’Brien expressed her appreciation for support from the Board of Supervisors, department heads and staff through all levels of the Mohave County government organization. She also thanked and praised her staff for their efforts, including recently retired supervisor Tony Burgett, senior officer Michelle Fink, officer Morgan Michaels, technician Selena Leon and warehouse expert Curtis Shelton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.