BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Electric Cooperative has extended the time for temporarily suspending disconnects for residential service locations until May 15 due to the COVID-19 situation.
“If you are facing financial difficulties and are unable to make your MEC electric bill payment, we encourage members to call MEC,” said Rick Campos, MEC chief operating officer. “Our member services team will work with members to arrange a payment plan that will help get them through this emergency.
“Call us first, before coming to the office. We want to promote staying healthy by helping you stay at home, and you’ll be helping us limit in-person contact for our employees.”
MEC’s member service office can be reached at 928-763-1100.
The temporary disconnect suspension is not a bill waiver. Members are encouraged to pay at least a portion of their electric bill, when possible, to help avoid a large multi-month balance in the future.
MEC also announced that it has postponed its scheduled district and annual meetings. New meeting dates will be announced later.
The meetings had been set for June.
“Our concern for the community and the well-being of our members and employees is our priority,” said Tyler Carlson, CEO of MEC.
