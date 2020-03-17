BULLHEAD CITY — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mohave Electric Cooperative will suspend disconnects and late fees immediately, through April 3.
“The health and well-being of our members and employees is our number one priority at this time,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer with MEC, in a news release provided by MEC. “Some of our members are going to face a financial burden as this situation continues to progress.
“Bills will become due down the line. This decision is meant to provide temporary relief during a difficult time. It is important our message be clear in this regard to avoid potential conflict down the road.”
MEC is aware some members might not have immediate access to funds to pay off their electric bill and encourages all to contact MEC at 928-763-1100. MEC can work with members on a payment plan to remain in good standing until the national emergency abates.
If a disconnect notice is received, residents should contact MEC to make payment arrangements.
Members also can contact MEC for information about low-income assistance, which can be found in the MEC brochure “Programs to Help Members Save Energy and Money” available at the MEC website www.mohaveelectric.com in the member services dropdown menu or by mail if requested.
Members should continue to monitor the MEC website and Facebook page for updated information.
