BULLHEAD CITY — Married couple Roy Williams and Karen Stanfill started coming out to Bullhead City in the 1990s, so when they were looking for a more relaxing environment than they had in Southern California, they knew that Bullhead City was the spot.
What they didn’t expect is that the coronavirus pandemic would shut down businesses and force them to change their plans!
“The motivation to move out here was we wanted a nicer lifestyle,” said Williams. “We wanted a better sense of community. That and being close to family as well. We wanted to leave the rat race behind, but still stay active and busy in work.”
But with businesses closing down and no work to be found, the two fell back on Williams’ more than 40 years in the pool industry and decided to open RK Pool and Spa in Bullhead City.
“We didn’t come out with the intent of starting a business,” said Williams, “but the pandemic kind of changed things. We just found that nobody was looking to hire.”
“And we heard that there was a huge need,” said Stanfill. “So we decided to start our own company.”
“Taking all those factors in consideration we just said ‘Yeah, let’s do this,’ ” added Williams.
Williams began in the pool industry in 1975, when he served as a “yard guy” in a pool equipment warehouse. He was responsible for gathering pool equipment and chemicals for pool companies.
He progressed over the years to working for a company in Southern California overseeing the maintenance on more than 600 pools, as well as training the technicians.
Stanfill brings her own skills to the company; she has a background in customer service and as an office manager, including as an office manager at a bank.
“Using her skills in scheduling and billing just made so much sense,” said Williams. “It allows me to concentrate on the work outside.”
Stanfill warns everyone that she isn’t afraid to go out in the field and help.
“I’m not shy in getting out there,” said Stanfill. “It really helps when you’re on the phone with people if you know what’s going on out in the field.”
RK Pool and Spa is a full-service company that specializes not only in cleaning pools, but also troubleshooting and repairs for in-ground pools as well as spas. Between heaters, pumps, control systems and filters, Williams has many years of experience in the nuts and bolts — not just the chemicals — needed for pools.
Williams spent 10 years as a manufacturers representative, sometimes representing 30 different manufacturers. That kind of flexibility allows Williams to recommend exactly what will work best for each individual.
“I like to venture into it with customers and make sure they understand what’s going on with their pool and give them guidance and options,” said Williams. “Most of the time people appreciate that.”
The Colorado River area provides a lot of challenges for pool owners. Williams warns that some pool cleaners are what they call “Splash and Dash” cleaners where they dump in chemicals and off they go. He takes the time to determine what is going on with the water and determining a calculated approach to each pool.
“In Arizona the biggest problem is high calcium content and scaling,” explained Williams. “I’m working on a couple different science experiments for removing scaling. What a lot of homeowners don’t understand is when certain parameters of water chemistry is out of whack, it takes 2-3 times as much chemicals to treat the pools to keep it from growing algae and getting cloudy.”
Williams and Stanfill are hoping that someday they will move more into pool remodeling and pool design as well as water feature design work, but for now they are happy keeping their customers swimming.
“As an owner/operator, I can spend a little extra time on a pool if I need to,” said Williams. “I treat each pool as if it were my pool.”
