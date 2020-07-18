BULLHEAD CITY — Ever since she was very young in the region of Transylvania in Romania, Karina Pera has been fascinated with skin care and natural ways of helping transform and protect skin. That passion has culminated with her opening her own salon named the L’Atelier Aesthetik by Karina Pera.
Pera was born and raised in Romania and moved to Needles in 1997 at the age of 15. After graduating high school in 2001, she knew she was not interested in going to college, but she did have an interest in getting more education in skin care.
“In Romania, skin care is very popular and I was always interested in it since I was little,” said Pera. “It’s a passion of mine. I was always making little masks. Or with my friends we were doing waxing at home.”
Pera’s mom’s best friend was an aesthetician so she would go to her salon and watch how they did things. How they would pick different herbs and make tinctures or include them in their masks. Pera took that information home and started making her own. That’s where the passion started, so after graduating high school, Pera went back to Romania to attend the prestigious Christine Valmy Beauty School.
After completing that, she returned to the area and began working as a cocktail waitress at the Colorado Belle. All the time, she had her eye on her salon.
“In 2007, I went to the Aveda Institute in Las Vegas,” said Pera. “I loved their approach. It was more of a natural Ayurvedic approach to skin care. It’s all a balance. A lifestyle.”
After completing her schooling there, she returned and began working at a salon in the Bentley Place in Fort Mohave until she opened her salon in 2018. The final straw in determining to do it was when she attended another school in Las Vegas.
“I went to a permanent makeup school in Las Vegas and wanted to kind of expand my horizons that way,” said Pera. “I wanted to be able to offer it all.”
She had tried working at a salon in Las Vegas, but her style is a little different than most.
“I like to know my customers and build a relationship with them,” Pera said. “That wasn’t possible in Vegas.”
L’Atelier Aesthetik offers many services, including skin care, full body waxing, cosmetic permanent makeup, eyebrow — lash tinting, shaping, lash lifts and tattoo lightening /removal.
As far as skin care, her specialty, and most popular product is facials.
All of her products are made there in her shop with natural, homeopathic ingredients instead of the store bought chemical laden products that Pera says can do more damage than good.
“Avoid the over the counter lotions etc.,” said Pera. “If you are not able to read certain ingredients, then don’t even buy the product.”
Pera includes the face massages with the facials explaining that with so many muscles in your face, and the stress today’s lifestyle brings, you need to release all that tension and stagnant energy to achieve the glow you are looking for.
“I changed my lifestyle and saw such a big difference,” said Pera. “It’s eating more natural and balancing my lifestyle. Working out, eating right and a very good skin care routine. Not only what you are putting on your skin, but in your body. I always tell people your body is like a car. If you don’t put the best things in, you won’t get the best results.”
Pera works by appointment only but is always ready to help. She typically will take Sunday off, but on occasion will come in just to help clients who really need it.
She warns, as you would expect, of the perils of not using sunblock in the harsh Arizona sun.
“Sunblock is very important,” explained Pera. “We will do brightening facials to combat sun damage and sunspots, but some people don’t take it very seriously. Spend a little bit of money on a good one. Read the ingredients. Not one with chemicals that do more damage than it benefits you.”
“I pretty much just love to help people,” added Pera. “I feel like a lot of people don’t understand everything about taking care of their skin. That’s why I love to kind of help them. Give them advice, even just changing your diet and doing a regular facial once in a while would make a big difference. Try to help them put those two together where you have a good quality of life and good skin.
“I am so grateful and lucky that I still have all my customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.