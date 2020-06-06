BULLHEAD CITY — For 23 years, Tricia Phinney worked as a cocktail waitress at the Flamingo/Aquarius in Laughlin, dreaming about opening up a sandwich shop.
In March of 2019, Phinney’s dream was realized when she opened Happyplace Subs in Bullhead City.
Like so many others in our community, Phinney grew up in California. She left West Covina to come to Bullhead City in 1987 and attended Mohave High School.
At age 21, began waitressing in Laughlin.
“I mainly worked nights across the river and I enjoyed going to lunches,” said Phinney. “Cocktail waitressing was easy money, but for me it wasn’t rewarding at all. There was one good sandwich shop — Mamma Mia’s — and I didn’t know they were closing when I was opening this up.”
With her years in the service industry, and her love for cooking, when she located the space at 1988 Highway 95, she put her plan into motion. She opened it with her best friend, but when her friend had to leave to take care of a family member, she was left with volunteer family members and her passion for creating.
“I don’t want to have normal sandwiches,” said Phinney. “I wanted them to be special. Most of my recipes I get from my mom. I might change things a little, and I tease her that I made them better, but basically they are her recipes. She still makes the potato salad, the macaroni salad, the pasta salad. Hers are the best.”
Some of the creations that Phinney has come up with include her newest creation — The Arizona Club. The Arizona Club features honey sriracha mayonnaise, pepper jack cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, jalapenos and avocado. It’s open faced toasted with more honey sriracha drizzled on top. “I think it’s going to be very popular,” said Phinney.
She also has a meatball sub, and when requested, will prepare a similar dish minus the sub roll, but with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
The Happyplace menu is being revamped right now and the new version will be online soon with daily specials as well as other new sandwiches.
One of the favorites is Phinney’s artichoke dip. This is a dish that she has been perfecting over years.
“Every time I went to a potluck all those years at the casino, I would always take that with me,” said Phinney. “If it was a party, even one at my house, I would make it and everybody would love it. So I always knew if I opened a restaurant, that would be on there.”
In the future, Phinney is hoping to maybe extend her hours, get a beer and wine license and possibly open a second location.
“I really would like to open a second location in Fort Mohave,” said Phinney. “Whenever I drive through there, I look for the right building.”
Happyplace also offers catering by simply calling Phinney or messaging her on Facebook.
“Sometimes this is a struggle, but with my connection to my customers, it’s so worth it,” added Phinney. “Come try us, you won’t be disappointed. It makes me feel good when people tell me how much they enjoy my food. When I served drinks, it just wasn’t rewarding. This makes me happy.”
So it is indeed a “Happyplace”.
