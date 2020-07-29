BULLHEAD CITY — After temporarily slowing down this spring because of restrictions due to the coronavirus, Cindy Corral’s business is storming back.
In February, she renamed her company, located at 996 Marina Boulevard, to Pizazz Rents & Events LLC (previously known as Party Pizazz).
Corral is uniting with a slew of vendors — such as a caterer, photographer, baker, event planner, decorator and minister — who will operate out of her store. She also is collaborating with Krazy K’s Party Rentals to provide water slides and bounce houses.
To help supply parties, formal affairs and additional special events, Pizazz Rents & Events offers chairs, tables, tuxedos, linens, helium, expo equipment, gazebos, arches and more.
Cindy and her husband Mark (who passed away in 2018) founded Party Pizazz three decades ago on Hancock Road before moving the business to Highway 95 in 1999.
Pizazz Rents & Events LLC currently accepts customers by appointment during the pandemic. Cindy Corral may be contacted by phone at 928-763-4060 or by email at party@npgcable.com, or go to the company’s website at www.pizazzrentsandevents.com.
