FORT MOHAVE — Mary Slater and her husband, Keith, came to the Bullhead area just three years ago, but while she hasn’t been here that long, she has had an immediate and positive impact on the community.
Slater is the owner of Positive Printing Services in Fort Mohave, and the name of the company is a direct reflection of what she has always stood for — a positive approach to life.
“When I was coming up with the name of the company,” said Slater, “I thought ‘Well, I’m always positive’. I put Positive Printing Services because I don’t consider myself a sales rep. More of a service person.”
Slater grew up in Southern California and worked for a couple of forms companies before landing with a commercial printer who had been a customer of hers.
This customer suggested to her over the years that she should go work for him, and after having a sales manager steal an idea of hers and present it as his own, she finally did leave and joined the customer at a new company.
“The timing was just right,” added Slater. “I didn’t really know anything about commercial printing, but it was going gang-busters in the mid-80s. I kept telling him, ‘Let’s start selling promotional items’ and he said he wasn’t interested.”
Slater worked with him for 20 years, but after just a few years decided that commercial printing was changing and she wanted to get into the promotionals. So in 2002, she opened Positive Printing Services out of her home in Corona, California.
While Slater was working both jobs, she could see that with the popularity of the internet, things were changing.
“Even with the commercial printing company, 90% of what we were doing was being farmed out,” said Slater.
In 2017, divine intervention resulted in the Slaters moving to Fort Mohave. They had put an offer on a house, but within days, a friend texted Slater saying they wanted to move into their neighborhood. Mary and Keith discussed it and quickly offered to rent out their home in Corona to the friend.
“When things happen like that, I go with it,” said Slater. “If I didn’t have them as a renter, we probably wouldn’t have been able to qualify to buy the house in Fort Mohave.”
Once she hit the Tri-state, Slater jumped in with both feet.
“I have always been active in my community wherever I lived,” said Slater. “I built my business just from networking.”
Positive Printing joined the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, and Slater became a Chamber Ambassador. This July, she will become the chairperson for the Ambassadors. She also was elected to be the president of the Sunrise Rotary Club this coming year.
Slater said she wants that when you think of promotional items, you think of her. You can reach her directly at 951-582-0120. She doesn’t have a storefront because: “I come to you. I make things as easy as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.