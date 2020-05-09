MOHAVE VALLEY — There is a new aggregate provider in town, and while the name of the company may be new to you, the name of the family involved is not.
Rio Aggregate Services is a new company based out of Mohave Valley, and the owner/president is Craig Bennetts.
Bennetts is a local guy. He graduated from Mohave High School in 1984 and has been involved in the petroleum, rock, asphalt and construction business since he began helping his father Ken more than 30 years ago.
“I got started young in all the businesses,” said Bennetts. “We had a gas station at the corner of Lakeside and Marina for years, and my dad sold asphalt products, too. I kind of took that on as I got older. I just started seal-coating parking lots, then people needed holes patched and I started doing that. Then they needed bigger holes patched and it kind of grew from there. As the town and need grew, I grew with it.”
Eventually, that evolved into Bennetts and Son Inc., a petroleum and asphalt company. Bennetts’ father died in 1989, with Craig owning the company along with his mother, Rona, until they sold it in 2000.
Bennetts sold to nationally recognized Sunland Asphalt, but stayed on until 2016 when he left and worked full-time in asphalt consulting with his other company, Pavement Scopers.
During his time at Sunland, Bennetts struck up a friendship with Christopher R. Olson and David E. Kuntz. Olson and Kuntz eventually became his partners in Rio Aggregate Services.
“When I was with Sunland,” Bennetts said, “I needed a place to make some road material and I started talking to them. We all got along real well, and so we kept the relationship going and things worked out. I approached them around 2005-2006 and started sharing results of what I was finding (in their pit).”
Olson, Rio’s chief financial officer and Kuntz, Rio’s CEO, had owned the Black Mountain Farms Pit in Mohave Valley, which provided the perfect place for Bennett’s to mix his materials. After a few years away from Sunland, Bennetts got the itch to start up a new company based on what he was finding in the Black Mountain Farm Pit.
But the new company is focused more on supplying materials rather than doing the asphalt work on the roads and parking lots.
“I’m just more in the material supply business now,” said Bennetts. “We are mostly supplying the contractors. Make sand and gravel and rock for the construction industry.”
While he “mostly” supplies the contractors, that’s because he does also sell to the public.
“I sell to a lot of homeowners,” said Bennetts. “One of our biggest sellers is the 3⁄4-inch crushed gravel. It’s used for driveways or backyards. It’s nothing fancy like a landscape rock, but it works well and is a lot more reasonable than colored landscape rock. Plus, it’s got more of a natural look. A lot of people like that look.”
Bennetts also sells a lot of AB material to homeowners, but also has many other products from pea gravel to 36-inch boulders!
But the most interesting product they are doing is concrete work. Not so exciting? The way they are delivering and pricing it is.
“With our concrete service, we are finding a lot of do-it-yourselfers are using us,” said Bennetts. “For smaller pours, the DIYers were kind of intimidated getting the big concrete truck in there and the ordering process. With us, it’s a lot simpler.”
It’s simpler, because Rio Aggregate Services prepares exactly what the customer needs on site and the customer pays for exactly what is used.
“They tell us ‘hey I got around 5 yards,’ ” explained Bennetts. “We come out and if they only need 41⁄2, they only get billed for 41⁄2. If they need 6 yards, we have enough to cover their 6 yards. You only pay for what you use with us. We have a ticket printer that prints out what exactly you used.”
Bennetts can do this with the help of a volumetric concrete truck. The truck has the sand, rock, cement and water on the truck, but it’s all kept separate until they are ready to mix it.
“Then it mixes it right there,” added Bennett. “It’s fresh. It hasn’t been rolling down the road for a half hour to get to you in 100-degree weather.”
Concrete mixed elsewhere and trucked to a job site begins setting up while it’s still being mixed in the concrete truck. That, combined with the Arizona heat, causes some of the water to evaporate off as well, resulting in an inconsistent product.
Bennett, who has a degree from Auburn University with an emphasis in pavement management, has brought his son, Tanner, into the organization to make it a third generation company. Tanner works with Rio Aggregate as the operations manager.
“He’s my right hand,” said Bennetts. “He’s involved in all phases of the operation.”
