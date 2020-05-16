BULLHEAD CITY — You have a lot of options when it comes to cleaning, washing and caring for your car or truck. You could run it through a car wash, hire a local mobile car washing business, or even wash it yourself in your driveway.
But, if you were truly able to get the best, most professional supplies and spend the time needed to make sure it was absolutely spotless, you would end up with Detail It, the small business located at 1569 Ramar Road in Bullhead City.
Dennis Rowley, the owner of Detail It, took a very unusual path to get to Bullhead City, one that had him starting off as the chief information officer for ITT Industries Aerospace Division in Washington, D.C.
“I traveled non-stop,” said Rowley. “I was home most weekends, and sometimes during the week, but I spent most of my time traveling all around the country.”
That ended when two weeks before 9/11, Rowley lost his wife. He was supposed to be at the Pentagon on 9/11, but instead was home with his two children on bereavement leave. This time at home led him to a decision that would alter his life forever.
Rowley decided that in order to raise his children as a single father, he would have to quit his high-paying job and find something new.
“I eventually moved to Havasu in 2005 and opened up a personal training studio,” said Rowley. “I survived about eight years, and a lady wanted me to move up to Anytime Fitness here in Bullhead City.”
While Rowley wasn’t interested in staying in the fitness arena, he was given the ability to decide the direction he wanted to take at Anytime Fitness and agreed to move to Bullhead City.
“So for about a year, I worked mainly with women to help them get fit,” explained Rowley. “But then a new owner bought it and gave me three days’ notice to leave.”
That left him out of work, but he remembered that his son, who has a successful detailing business in Lake Havasu City, had an extra trailer. So, they outfitted it for auto detailing and Rowley got started.
“I set up in the parking lot at Hooch’s (95) and just got slammed,” said Rowley. “I learned the business from my son. He’s been detailing in Havasu for 17 years. He even does coating for the private planes at the airport.”
So how would he set himself apart? Rowley said it’s all in the details, hence the name.
He began investigating what would work best in our community. Investigating regular wax and store-bought products, he learned that in order to do it right, he was going to have to really step outside the box.
“When I started doing this here six years ago, I knew Carnauba wax wouldn’t work here,” said Rowley. “It’s just too hot here for that. Meguiar’s wax was good for hotter climates, that tested to 180 degrees, but cars when they get hot here, they get over 300 degrees, so they are only good for about two months.”
That’s when he discovered an alternative that not only can handle the heat, but lasts much longer than wax.
“So then I started playing around with ceramic coating,” said Rowley. “I got hooked up with the number one company (Ceramic Pro). When I started ceramic coating, nobody in town did it. I’ve been here six years and have been doing ceramic coating five years.”
Ceramic coating is a liquid polymer that is applied by hand to the exterior of a vehicle. The coating chemically bonds with the vehicle’s factory paint, creating a layer of protection. But it’s not only used on paint, but nearly everything on a car, truck, motorcycle or other vehicle.
“Even the black parts of your trim,” added Rowley. “Wax will make it turn white, but this stuff coats the plastic as well. It preserves the black plastic and keeps it shiny.”
As opposed to Carnauba or Meguiar’s waxes, the Ceramic Pro ceramic coating is tested to 2,000 degrees, so once it is dry, you cannot take it off.
“If I wax a fender, I can take it right back off with Windex and a rag,” said Rowley. “This stuff doesn’t come off.”
Rowley offers three different levels of detailing, including a “mini-detail,” which is simply his thorough car wash inside and out.
“I do everything,” added Rowley. “Door jambs, cup holders, vanity mirrors, everything.”
Both of his other two services include ceramic coating. His “Detail” package and “Full Detail” package include products that the general public cannot buy; Rowley is certified by Ceramic Pro to use its products.
“I can do everything on the vehicle,” explained Rowley. “The headlights, everything. It’s a liquid, so I can get all in the cracks, the chrome, the plastic, everything. A lot of people don’t understand that even brand-new, without the ceramic coating, the bugs will penetrate the clear coat or the wax. They can’t with ceramic coating. That’s why I recommend getting it done as soon as you buy a new car.”
Rowley works on nearly any type of vehicle including cars, trucks, motorcycles, some boats and has even done RVs in the past, although he’s not doing them anymore. He was working outside of his shop about 70% of the time doing mobile washes, until recently when the popularity of his service has grown and now he is doing about 50% of his work in the shop versus mobile detailing.
He said he believes that the combination of the quality of his service, his prices and his mantra of “Details Matter” has helped him garner more business.
“I do it like I would do my own car,” explained Rowley. “I take pride in my work. I do what I would want done if it were my car.”
Rowley can be reached either through his website at justdetailit@Gmail.com, Facebook page at Facebook.com/dennisrowley.detailit or by phone at 928-566-5880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.