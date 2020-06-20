FORT MOHAVE — Since she was in her early teens, Sam Schintzler has wanted to own her own art studio, and although life takes us on an unusual journey sometimes, she was able to realize that dream last October, when Schintzler opened the Arizona Artists Gallery in Fort Mohave.
Schintzler was raised in Southern California near San Diego, and a few years after graduating high school she got married and moved to New Jersey.
“That was culture shock to say the least,” said Schintzler. “I always said it’s not the end of the world, but you can see it from there.”
The marriage didn’t work out and after eight years, she and her children moved in with family in Las Vegas. There, Schintzler worked as an accountant for a repossession company.
She stayed there for 10 years, but when the economic downturn happened, her job was cut. She had to return to New Jersey, where her now ex-husband offered to let her and the kids stay with him until she got back on her feet.
“We did that maybe six months and then moved back to Vegas,” Schintzler added.
But she didn’t stay there long. With her parents getting older and their health beginning to fail, Schintzler ended up moving again.
“My dad was in his 90s and mom in her 80s and their health was not great,” said Schintzler. “So, my dad called and asked if I would move out to Prescott to help take care of them.”
Schintzler spent the next three years there. She lost her father nine months into her stay in Prescott and two years later her mom, who had been battling Alzheimer’s, died.
“There was no leaving her alone,” said Schintzler, “and I promised my dad I wouldn’t put her in a home.”
In the meantime, Schintzler had met George Smith and they started a relationship. Smith, who owns the I Sharpen Shears store next to the gallery, was living in Bullhead City already and was taking care of his mom, who suffered from dementia.
“So originally the plan was that after my mom passed, I would move back to Vegas,” said Schintzler. “Then I thought that was stupid because then George would just have to drive back and forth to Vegas every day, so that just made no sense. I had gotten a nice inheritance, so I bought a house, and with the rest of the money I opened the gallery.”
But why an art gallery? Schintzler said she comes from a long line of artists, from her parents and grandfather to her brothers and her.
“It’s something that I’ve always been around and into,” said Schintzler. “I really like looking at other art that I’m not capable of doing. So it’s really I’m just always fascinated with stuff that other people can do and I can’t.”
At age 14, she started really getting into an art form known as “quilling.” Quilling involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs.
She was also into drawing, mostly black and whites, to go along with her quilling, but lately has turned to almost exclusively working on quilling.
“Since I was 14 I wanted to have a place where I could showcase that,” Schintzler added. ‘I’ve always had an affinity for paper. Even as a little girl I thought paper dolls were just the best thing ever. I hated regular dolls, but I could play with paper dolls forever.”
There are currently a dozen different Quill pieces up at the Gallery and you can commission Schintzler to do special requests if you have a specific need. Just remember: she’s an artist and her interpretation may not reflect what you were imagining.
Aside from Quilling, her gallery also features many different types of paintings (watercolors, acrylics, pours, oil paintings) and prints. She also has photography, alcohol inks, jewelry, pottery, wood art, and metal art.
“The metal art is the best seller,” said Schintzler. “It’s very desert like, so it’s very cool for people to put in their yard. That tends to go very quickly.”
The gallery offers classes and while most are shut down right now due to COVID-19, they are having a DSLR Photography class slated for July 11th and being put on by gallery artist Dave Chandonet. You can call Schintzler at (928) 577-8995 to sign up. She’s also always looking for new artists.
