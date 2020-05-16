BULLHEAD CITY — In the late 1980s, a young man decided to take a year break between college and law school, jumped on his motorcycle and trekked from the Twin Cities in Minnesota to Bullhead City.
That young man was Ken Sondgeroth, who has been practicing law in the area for more than 30 years.
Sondgeroth was raised in Minnesota and went to college and law school in Minnesota. During that break, he came out to see his parents, Keith and Karon Sondgeroth, who had moved to town in 1984.
“I spent a year out here between college and law school and worked at the Silver Creek Inn,” said Sondgeroth. “I went to law school in the fall of 1986, and came back the next summer and worked at the Losers Lounge the year it opened.”
During that summer visit in 1987, Sondgeroth met his soon-to-be wife, Sherry. She eventually traveled back and forth with him to school in Minnesota and to Bullhead City during the summers.
“After my second year, I came out and worked for Dan Oehler and Richard Weiss,” said Sondgeroth. “I split my time between their two offices as an intern. Richard (Weiss) made me an offer that once I graduated, I could come back and work for him, and make partner relatively quick.”
So that’s what he did. Soon after finishing school in 1989, Ken, Sherry and their 4-month-old baby girl, Jessica, left Minnesota and headed to Bullhead City permanently.
Sondgeroth worked for Weiss for the next couple of years, mostly on family law, before making partner in 1991.
“That’s one thing Rick wanted to quit doing, because it’s just takes a toll on you emotionally,” said Sondgeroth. “I did corporate formations, pretty much everything, but a great percentage was family law.”
During this time, Weiss was doing most of the criminal law. In 1996, Weiss took the bench as a judge pro tempore for Mohave County Superior Court.
“I was solo after that,” said Sondgeroth. “But I started doing criminal law, too. Still did family law and some personal injury, but a lot of criminal law.”
Things stayed the same over the next few years until Steve Irgens (Sondgeroth’s brother-in-law) began working for him. Irgens passed the bar in 2002 and already had been working as a clerk, but Sondgeroth, who had his fill of family law, had a surprise for him.
“As soon as he came to work for me,” Sondgeroth explained, “I told him ‘Guess what? You’re a family law attorney!’ So he started doing that, and I turned to do more criminal defense work.”
They worked together in an office in Fort Mohave and a few years ago moved to an office in Bullhead City, but with work picking up again, recently Sondgeroth moved his business into his own space at 2020 Silver Creek Road, Suite 101D in Bullhead City.
“We were out of space,” Sondgeroth said. “I hired another employee to handle phones and we just didn’t have enough room in the joint space we had with Steve (Irgens). They are remodeling offices and they made me a good deal so I’m here for at least five years.”
As part of his new office space, Sondgeroth is trying to make it more technologically advanced, allowing him to do meetings via Zoom or other video conferencing platforms, for meetings that don’t need to be in person.
In addition to criminal law, Sondgeroth does a lot of probate and trust work. He has situated himself perfectly to do that when he first went and got his real estate broker’s license and then, when he hired an assistant, Renae Selfridge, with knowledge of real estate and escrow, he was set.
“I got it (broker’s license) when my father-in-law, Chuck Hubbard, needed someone with a broker’s license,” said Sondgeroth. “Then it just evolved from there. It comes in handy doing the probate and being able to sell the properties. My work now is 80% trusts and probates and that kind of work, with the other 20% criminal defense.”
A few years ago, Sondgeroth decided that he would be more picky on the criminal defense side and focus more on the probate and trust side of the practice. Both probate and trust are more paperwork-intensive and a lot of that can be done by Selfridge, with Sondgeroth available to lead her if need be.
“I’m happy,” said Sondgeroth. “I’ve got my staff that can do all the work associated with my stuff. Renae has been with me now for six years and knows how to handle all that. The criminal stuff takes more time, so I’m trying to limit what I’m doing in regards to the criminal defense stuff.”
On the criminal defense side, Sondgeroth has handled everything over the past 30 plus years from DUIs to a first-degree murder case that he is currently involved in. That experience, as well as his drive and knowledge, has led him to be good at representing his clients.
But perhaps more impressive than his reputation as an attorney is his commitment to the Bullhead City community. Sondgeroth joined the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River in 1989 soon after joining Weiss’ office.
“He told me that he needed to join, and I did,” said Sondgeroth. “Since then, I’ve been the president twice, ran the Cornfest the last couple of years. That’s where I spend the majority of my time with regards to doing stuff for the community.
“I was raised to believe that community service was part of what you needed to do, because your family and friends all live in this community and you want to make it better for them. Kiwanis is my chosen vehicle for that because they do a lot of stuff for the kids. And now that I have my children and I have a daughter (Jessica) raising our grandchildren here, it’s even more important to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.