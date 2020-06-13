BULLHEAD CITY — There are a lot of reasons why people move from the Midwest to the Bullhead City area. Some come for the weather, some for the cost of living and still others for the river.
But for Terri and Ed Sponder, it was something much better than all of those reason: Their grandkids.
Josh Visser, the broker at Sponder & Associates Real Estate, grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, after being born in Appleton, Wisconsin. He moved to Bullhead City in 2005. In 2006 Terri and Ed’s daughter, Mandi, moved here. Later that year, she married Josh.
The Vissers had their first child in 2008, and added two more in 2010 and 2012. That was all that the Sponders needed and they moved to the area in 2012.
“They just decided to move out and be closer to the grandkids,” said Josh.
Although they were technically retired, Ed Sponder couldn’t sit still.
“If you knew Ed, you know that he couldn’t sit around,” said Vissers. “So, he and Terri decided to get into real estate. Ed had an extensive background in sales. So did Terri. So, it was kind of natural for them.”
But while they had zero experience in real estate, you would never know it as they were successful from day one.
By 2017, the Sponders had developed a pretty solid brand in the community.
“Ed and Terri already built a pretty decent brand in Team Sponder,” said Vissers. “A lot of that can be attributed to a couple of things. Ed’s work ethic was like no other, and Terri can just talk, she’s very social. Their personalities blended well for the job. So it worked out really well.”
In November 2017, they opened Sponder & Associates at 2461 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.
Tragedy struck five months later when Ed died. Ed was the broker and the family had to deal with not only a major personal loss, but a potentially catastrophic blow to the business.
“When Ed passed, we had some big shoes to fill,” said Vissers. “We were basically in a position to either close the doors, hire a broker, or I would go get my broker’s license. The first two options were out, as we had worked so hard to get this built. Really there was only one option that was viable.”
So, Vissers took classes and earned his broker’s licesne in June 2018.
“Terri and I worked on righting the ship and running it,” said Vissers. “Mandi is home-schooling kids, and helps as much as she can. She has her Realtor’s license and can answer questions, but mostly works on kind of assisting us. Mostly back-end stuff.”
Today, Vissers said, Sponder & Associates is thriving, constantly remembering what got them there.
“There are so many of us doing real estate,” said Vissers. “Why go with one over the other? We try to treat people the best we can. Hopefully the Sponder name is synonymous with experience, trust, hard work. If we treat people well and they have a good experience, hopefully they tell their family and friends that they used Sponder & Associates and had a great experience, and you should too.”
Between that and the guidance he got from Ed, Vissers know they will continue to be successful.
“You build a business on hard work and getting people to trust in you and what you’re doing,” said Vissers. “Keeping their goals the priority instead of your own. I’m certainly not going to pretend to be Ed, but he certainly taught me a lot about real estate, a lot about hard work and a lot about how to treat people.”
