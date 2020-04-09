FORT MOHAVE — During these uncertain times when some individuals are hesitant to work in public because of the coronavirus, that hasn’t been the case at Smith’s Food and Drug store in Fort Mohave.
Debby Adams, a regular customer of a certain age, said the supermarket’s workers have gone the extra mile with their duties, especially for elderly shoppers.
The Smith’s store that she frequents has its own Fab Four, so to speak.
“I call them unsung heroes,” said Adams, in reference to assistant manager John Thomas, manager Michael Levasseur, deli clerk Bryan Platt and Howard Hickman.
Adams said she recently had surgery at Flagstaff Medical Center, where the same doctor had also operated on Thomas’ father. In turn, Adams ordered from Smith’s a platter of fruits and vegetables for their mutual surgeon — though the process wasn’t a piece of cake.
Thomas said that an outside business packaged the food, “because it was during a time (due to COVID-19) that we couldn’t prepare the tray.” He credited Platt with ensuring the order would be delivered to Flagstaff’s deserving man with steady hands.
Adams insisted there was plenty of praise to pass around.
“They’re all helpful with grocery baskets, carts and general items,” she said, noting that Hickman helps bag groceries for her. “I had only one good arm to use after my surgery, so he carried my food out to the car.”
The efforts of Hickman and his colleagues brought tears to Adams’ eyes, she added.
“Over the last two crucial weeks, they have gone above and beyond.”
