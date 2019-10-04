BULLHEAD CITY — There has been a document circulating that contains financial data about the activities of Taxpayers Against City Takeover, a political action committee financed by EPCOR Water USA to influence residents to vote against Proposition 415, a proposal seeking consent from local voters for the city to acquire EPCOR Water Arizona’s local water infrastructure.
Secretary of State’s Office filings show the PAC having received $211,491.49 since it was established last year — through filings in mid-August. The information being circulated rounds this up to a whole dollar amount of $211,492.
According to Bill Bertolino, of S+C PR, a public relations firm representing TACT, the amounts noted on the document represent two campaigns: This year’s Proposition 415 and last year’s Proposition 410, the latter of which was halted last fall by Bullhead City after reaching what it thought was an agreement with EPCOR about the rates and consolidation proposals the company had before the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The final 2018 filing showed a total income of $161,491.49.
Mayor Tom Brady and City Manager Toby Cotter told the Daily News in January that EPCOR didn’t fully follow through with that agreement they thought had been reached. The city maintains that it believed EPCOR would support its proposal to the ACC to separate four Mohave County systems from the 11-district EPCOR rate case in favor of regional consolation. The system-wide consolidation proposal ultimately would have seen all EPCOR Arizona customers paying the same — or nearly the seame — rates.
City officials maintained that amounted to subsidizing other water systems and would have been a financial burden on local customers because many of the other systems are in more affluent communities.
EPCOR officials said recently that consolidation is no longer being sought for Bullhead City customers when they come to the Arizona Corporation Commission with a long-term rate plan in May of 2020.
The most recent election finance filing, which covered a period ending in mid-August, shows TACT had a cash balance of $50,000 brought in from “a previous committee,” the report noted.
It started 2019 with $18,269.07 and ended up with $15,769.07 by late February.
The 2019 state documents also provide details on how that money has been spent — at least through mid-August when the PAC’s treasurer filed a Campaign Finance Report with the state for the period ending Aug. 10.
Brady disagrees with Bertolino’s assertion that the fundraising efforts should be considered separate activities. Some money originally part of 2018 financing was moved into this year’s income.
“As far as I’m concerned, this is one campaign,” Brady said.
The income and expense compilation for TACT’s No on 415 efforts details amounts spent on several consultants, advertising and other expenses totaling more than $161,000.
Brady, who said he had similar data, pointed to legal fees not having to be included in these reports to the state.
Brady estimated that Snell and Wilmer LLP of Phoenix, which has been representing TACT for complaints made to the Arizona Attorney General’s office alleging the city engaged in electioneering, likely has cost TACT $50,000 because the well-known firm “doesn’t come cheap.”
The mayor wanted to get the spending and income information out before the election because the next filing period with the state is supposed to come after the election.
Bertolini also said that Raftelis’ messaging work meant to help the city disseminate information about the city’s plans for acquisition and potential operation of EPCOR’s local system should be considered political messaging.
Brady vehemently disagrees with Bertolini’s argument.
In March, the city council voted to extend a nearly $400,000 contract to Raftelis Financial Consultants, of Charlotte, North Carolina, to determine the valuation of EPCOR assets in Bullhead City. Raftelis determined the value of EPCOR’s local system to be around $55 million, less than half the $130 million figure EPCOR maintains the system is worth.
