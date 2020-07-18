BULLHEAD CITY — When you think of types of restaurants in town, you have many choices for most cuisines. If you want Mexican food, there are dozens of options. When you want Thai or sushi or burgers, there are plenty of places out there.
But if you are looking for the best pastrami, most people will tell you that you have only one option: The Hut.
Tricia Saul, the owner of The Hut, has been honing her craft since she was 18 and worked in the deli of a grocery store in Huntington Beach, California.
“I was born in Long Beach,” said Saul. “When I was 4, my family moved to Huntington Beach. At 18, I was going to college full time, worked two other part-time jobs and got hired to work part time at Lucky’s. I’ve always been ambitious.”
Along with Lucky’s, Saul also worked at Breakfast in the Park at Huntington Central Park and The End Café at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier, but after a year, she was promoted to full time at Lucky’s.
Her father, Jerry, who had been working for the McCoy’s Market chain, branched out on his own.
“My father worked for McCoy’s as the produce buyer and in the deli,” said Saul. “He met my mom there. She was a beautiful lady and an amazing cook. In the ’70s, my father left the store and finally bought a mom and pop restaurant in Buena Park named Andrew’s Burgers. I’ve been surrounded by entrepreneurs my whole life.”
Jerry built it, sold it and then they moved to Moreno Valley and bought another mom and pop restaurant. All together, he spent more than 30 years working with pastrami and other deli meats.
They moved to Bullhead City, and Tricia and Jerry opened The Hut in January of 2010. The first location for The Hut is at the Foam and Froth Car Wash in Bullhead City, next to Little’s Tires. They added a second location a couple of years ago in the parking lot of the Bullhead Health Club near the new Walmart in Fort Mohave.
Her past in Huntington Beach was, and is, a big influence on The Hut. From the recipes to the cuisine to the name.
“There was a very famous mom and pop restaurant in Southern California named The Hat,” explained Saul. “It’s an institution there and it served the best hot pastrami sandwiches. I named The Hut after The Hat to appeal to the Southern California connection.”
Saul fancies herself more of an artist than only a really good cook.
“Pretty much my forte is the recipes behind what we have,” added Saul. “And I love soup making.”
“I’m a foodie,” she added. “I enjoy good food. I support our community, but I love to support our Mom and Pop’s the most. They are the backbone of this country. I don’t care what business you have, if you have a Mom and Pop store, you will always go bigger better and care harder for your community than a corporate or chain.”
Her hard work over the past 10 years, has paid off as TripAdvisor has The Hut rated No. 1 in “Quick Bites” in Bullhead City. But she loves the niche she is in and is not looking at overdoing it.
“I love the small little coffee kiosk’s because I don’t get in over my head,” said Saul. “I thought about expanding into a food truck, but I would need a partner in that. My Hut family is my Hut family and my customers are my extended family. I love my business, absolutely love it.”
