NEW YORK (AP) — Another afternoon fade for stocks left Wall Street just shy of a record on Thursday, after the S&P 500 briefly crossed above its all-time closing high for the second straight day.
The S&P 500 dipped 6.92 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.43. At one point during the day, it climbed above 3,386.15. That’s the record closing level it set in February, before investors appreciated how much devastation the new coronavirus would cause for the global economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 80.12, or 0.3%, to 27,896.72. The Nasdaq composite climbed 30.27, or 0.3%, to 11,042.50.
It’s just the second loss for the S&P 500 in the last 10 days. The index began stumbling in the early afternoon, as Treasury yields were accelerating following an auction of 30-year bonds by the U.S. government. Higher yields mean prices for bonds were falling.
Yields already had perked up before the auction, following a report showing that 963,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It’s an incredibly high number of layoffs, but it also is the first time the tally has dropped below
1 million since March, before widespread business lockdowns caused a tsunami of layoffs.
Economists said the drop in jobless claims, which was better than the market was expecting, is an encouraging step. But they also cautioned that it could be more of an outlier than a trend, and more data reports are needed to confirm it.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 0.71%. It was at 0.57% just on Monday.
Wall Street has nearly erased almost all of the 34% drop the S&P 500 suffered from late February into March, even though the economy is still hobbled despite some recent improvements.
Massive efforts to support the economy by the Federal Reserve and U.S. government helped trigger the rally, and investors are now waiting for Congress and the White House to deliver another round of aid after unemployment benefits and other measures in the last tranche expired.
Democrats and Republicans still are far apart, but hope remains on Wall Street that they’ll reach a deal on a stimulus that investors said is crucially needed.
“The news out of D.C. has really been shrugged off by the market,” said Jason Draho, head of asset allocation for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.
He said investors have also gained more confidence about a broader economic recovery as data reports continue to show steady improvements.
