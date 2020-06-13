BULLHEAD CITY — A lot of business owners in town have taken a chaotic path that ended with them landing in Bullhead City, but perhaps none has been as daunting as Dr. Waheed Zehri’s path.
Zehri is the owner of Desert Oasis Medical Center on Hancock Road in Bullhead City, but his journey started over 8,000 miles away in Karachi, Pakistan, where he was born and raised.
At the age of 6, Zehri told his father that he wanted to be a doctor. From then on, his father pushed and encouraged him to follow his dream. He even made sure that Zehri would not have to work to attain his goals despite being a bank cashier in an impoverished area.
“My father wanted me to study hard and not have to work,” said Zehri. “And I never had to.”
Zehri graduated high school, and attended the Karachi Medical University, graduating in 1986. His father, who had been a lifelong chain smoker and suffered from COPD, died three years later. As the oldest son with four brothers and three sisters, Zehri was hired by the largest hospital in the biggest city in Pakistan to help pay the bills.
“I worked in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre,” said Zehri. “I worked six months in the cardiovascular institute, then six months in chest surgery and then was put in charge of the emergency room.”
Eventually, Zehri was convinced by some family members in the U.S. to come to America and work. To do that, he had to pass the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates test. He passed on the first try.
Zehri was prepared to come to the U.S., but still needed a job. His aunt paid his way to New York, and friends gave him $100 to help him get started.
After a few years at Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx, his internship was done and Zehri had to decide if he wanted to start a fellowship, or apply for his green card and continue in internal medicine. He chose to stay in internal medicine.
Luckily, Dr. Azam Khan in Kingman had a brother who worked with Zehri at the Lincoln hospital and suggested they talk. Khan invited Zehri out for an interview. Zehri flew into Las Vegas, and when he crested Highway 163 and got his first glimpse of Laughlin at night, he was sold.
“I came over the mountain and saw the lights of Laughlin and thought ‘Oh, my God. Where I am I coming to. This is a nice place!’”
Zehri and his family moved permanently to Bullhead City in 1995. He worked for Khan at the AIMS clinic on Highway 95 and then at the Laughlin Medical Center until it was purchased in 1998. That’s when he moved to the clinic on Hancock Road.
Zehri, founder of the Tri-State Youth Internship and Mohave Health Coalition as well as chief of staff and board member at Western Arziona Regional Medical Center, has two nurse practitioners with him at Desert Oasis.
He accepts all types of insurance including AHCCCS, Medicaid and Medicare, and is seeing new patients. He also accepts walk-ins if he is available.
Zehri became a U.S. citizen in 2001 and has been in the community for 25 years.
