FORT MOHAVE — With everything going on in the world today, many of us are feeling the need to take a deep breath, relax, and tune into our minds, bodies and soul.s
A relatively new business in the Tri-state is open for you to explore ways to find your Zen.
The Zen Den Holistic Healing Center, at 5810 South Highway 95 in Fort Mohave, offers a holistic or whole-body approach to healing the human body, mind and soul. If there is something physically hurting, then that also reflects in the other areas of our lives.
Co-owners Christie Ball and Aimee Lovelace took different paths to get here, but eventually joined together a little over a year ago to start the business.
Ball had grown up in the Tri-state and graduated from River Valley High School before leaving the area for 15 years. She did several things during that time away, including eventually ending up in Las Vegas, where she worked on eyes during the day and was a personal trainer/fitness model at night.
“I came back here, because that’s where my family was,” said Ball. “I did eye surgery before (in Las Vegas) and there was no money in it here. They would pay me half of what I was making in Las Vegas,”
Lovelace grew up in a rural community in Colorado. She found herself moving to the area about four years ago, when she knew that change was imperative in her and her family’s lives. Her family as a child always went to Bullhead and the river for vacations and had owned a home here for any years.
Eventually, Ball met Lovelace when Ball’s child went to school where Lovelace was teaching. Lovelace had a relative that she needed help caring for.
“She had a grandmother in hospice and she asked if I would help her take care of her,” said Ball. “So she and I took care of her grandmother together to her last breath. Hospice was very interesting and eye-opening for me, but I learned I wasn’t built for hospice.”
As someone who is passionate about helping others, she said she began thinking about the next step in her life. She had taught some yoga classes and physical therapy while working in Las Vegas and thought about opening up a local yoga studio. That’s when things started falling into her lap.
“Before too long, a program fell into my lap to go to San Diego for yoga schooling,” said Ball. “I got my certifications in yoga. I did a lot of stuff through the Chopra Center. I’ve always been a big fan of Deepak Chopra, so that was a dream come true for me.”
She had her certifications but needed to start looking for a place.
“I was seeing Dr. Sheila at Polly’s (Chiropractic) and I asked her about the building,” Ball said, “so that kind of fell into my lap, too.”
Ball wasn’t content with it just being a yoga studio and started speaking with Lovelace about partnering up.
“I knew Aimee had a lot of amazing gifts and talents and different ways of helping to heal people,” explained Ball. “So I definitely wanted to bring her in on that. That’s why I opened more of a holistic healing center rather than a yoga studio.”
Holistic healing takes into account all parts of your health, from physical to mental and emotional.
Lovelace is offering conscious breathwork for healing and awakening at the ZDHHC. She is beginning her training in sound therapy and also offers meditation, Reiki, Oracle, and is holding space for your own self-discovery journey. Lovelace works more on the mental and emotional side while Ball handles most of the physical and some mental and emotional healing.
They offer meditation, breath work, yoga, sound therapy, tai chi (with Perry Taylor), eyebrow threading, henna and life coaching. Lovelace also specializes in medium work, having realized at a young age that she had the “gift.”
The Zen Den is also a boutique and one-stop hippie shop as Lovelace likes to call it. It has sage and all the tools for using sage, Wildberry brand incense, specialty soaps, solid perfumes, clothes, jewelry, crystal and so much more. Zen Den is in the process of completing a Himalayan salt room. It is believed by many that the negatively charged ionized salt and trace minerals that are present in the salt naturally draw toxins and impurities out of the body, reduce inflammation and improve respiratory ailments like asthma by clearing the lungs.
Recently, Ball was able to get certified in Ayurvedic nutrition, an ancient form of individualized treatment designed to help figure out the best ways of eating and exercising for a specific body type.
Another program offered is the Warrior Goddess program invented by HeatherAsh Amara.
“It’s about teaching and helping women be more empowered in their lives,” Ball said. “Improving their physical, mental and emotional health while building confidence.”
Ball said that they are going to continue adding on to the holistic aspect of the center with new programs and offerings, including scheduled retreats to take advantage of the Colorado River.
“The river has amazing energy,” said Ball. “It has amazing healing properties. It’s very recharging, rejuvenating, It’s a great place to connect with the earth, connect with nature, connect with the water. Water has an amazing way of helping everything leave your body and go down the current, with water coming at you at the same time it brings you energy from the earth.”
To get more info or to schedule and appointment, contact Lovelace through the ZDHHC Facebook page, call 928-788-5046, visit the webpage at www.thezenden.com or come to Zen Den and see what it’s all about.
