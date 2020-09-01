BULLHEAD CITY — Eight of the 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health are in the Bullhead City area.
The county reported no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. The county’s confirmed case count increased to 3,590 while the number of deaths remained at 196.
All 10 of the new cases in Mohave County are under investigation, according to the health department. That means they have not been linked to a previously reported positive case at this time — although the investigation eventually may reveal that link.
The eight cases in Bullhead City are one child 10 or younger, one person age 11-19, two people in their 30s, three in their 40s and one in their 60s.
The county’s two other new cases are in the Lake Havasu City service area. They are one person in their 20s and one in their 30s.
There have been more than 1,600 confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area, including 1,054 in Bullhead City, 326 in Fort Mohave and 214 in Mohave Valley.
The county also has reported 1,075 cases in Lake Havasu City, 470 in Kingman, 90 in Golden Valley and 75 in the North County area, which includes Colorado City, Beaver Dam and Littlefield.
The remainder of the cases — 286 — come from locales with fewer than 30 cases, tribal land or from residents who did not provide a city of residence.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reports only confirmed cases who list a location in Mohave County as their permanent address. Confirmed cases are those for which there is a positive COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
Deaths reported by the county are those that were caused by COVID-19 as determined by a health provider, a medical examiner or other person certified in death certification. Deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19 and died — but whose deaths were determined not to have been cased by COVID-19 — are not included in the county’s totals.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health makes contact with all confirmed cases and encourages self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on their symptoms and unique work and living situation. Health staff then identify the people who have been exposed to the confirmed case (contact tracing) and encourage them to self-isolate until they are past the point of possibly developing the infection. Public Health monitors each confirmed case and all of the contacts during quarantines.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.
For more information on COVID-19 in Mohave County, go to www.mohavedailynews.com/covid-19/ or to https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com.
