BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health department also reported the death of a patient in their 80s from the Kingman service area. It was the 205th death reported in the county attributed to the novel coronavirus and associated complications.
Six new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area. They are two people in their 40s, one in their 50s and three in their 60s.
Two new cases in Kingman are both in the 20-29 age group.
Two new cases in Lake Havasu City are one person in their 30s and one person in their 70s.
There have been 3,708 positive cases in the county.
