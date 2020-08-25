KINGMAN — There are 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths from the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.
All three deaths were of people from the Lake Havasu City service area and were previously reported confirmed cases.
Two of the people were age 70-79 and the third was age 80-89.
Six of the new cases were in the Bullhead City service area. All of these cases remain under investigation.
Two are in people ages 11-19, one is in a person age 20-29; one is in a person age 40-49; one person is age 50-59; and one person is age 60-69.
Three cases are in the Lake Havasu City service area and all are under investigation.
One is in a person age 20-29; one is in a person age 30-39; and one is in a person age 50-59.
The remaining two cases are in the Kingman service area and both are under investigation.
Both people are ages 30-39.
Countywide there have been 3,485 positive cases and 189 deaths from the virus.
There have been 16,350 tests performed and 12% of those tested have had positive results.
The average age of county residents who contract the virus is 48.2 years old. Average age of death is 76.1 years old.
The county’s fatality rate is at 5%.
Testing in Bullhead City on Friday
Bullhead City will be hosting a COVID-19 testing event from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at the Bullhead City Police station. Advance registration is required and people will be provided a time to arrive during the registration process.
The testing is available to all who want to be tested. However, pre-registration by telephone is mandatory to participate.
Call the North Country HealthCare Bullhead City Clinic at 928-704-1221 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Testing is limited to 150 people.
On Friday, registered participants will enter the drive-throough testing site on Alona’s Way off Marina Boulevard and stay in their vehicle.
Do not arrive early. Appointments are scheduled to ensure the testing process will run smoothly.
