BULLHEAD CITY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bullhead City service area climbed by 12 Wednesday, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The health department also reported the death of an elderly Bullhead City-area resident, the sixth death in the area that includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land.
The patient who died was described as a person in the 80-89 age group who previously had been reported as a positive case.
Bullhead City’s new cases include three in the 19-29 age group, one 30-39, two 40-49, three 50-59 and three 60-69. One patient is hospitalized; the others are in isolation recovering at home. Two cases have been linked to a previous positive case; one is not linked to a previous case and the others remain under investigation.
There have been 107 cases in the Bullhead City service area, according to the county health department.
One other new case was reported Tuesday, that of a 30-39-year-old person in the Lake Havasu City service area. There have been 76 cases and eight deaths in the Lake Havasu City area.
The county has reported 417 positive cases and 46 deaths. There have been 226 cases and 32 deaths in Kingman and eight cases in North County.
The county totals Tuesday included an adjustment of information after a review for accuracy. The county’s number of cases for Lake Havasu City and North County decreased by one while Kingman increased by two and Bullhead City by one.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
