BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday.
No new deaths were reported.
The county health department said that four of the new cases were in the Bullhead City service area, seven were in the Lake Havasu City service area and one was in the North County service area.
The new cases in Bullhead City are one person in their 20s — that case has been linked to a previously reported confirmed case — one person in their 30s and two people in their 70s. Three cases remain under investigation for the infection source and contact tracing.
All seven new cases in the Lake Havasu City area are under investigation. They are two people in their 20s, two in their 50s and three in their 70s.
The new North County case is a person age 11-19 and the case is under investigation.
There have been 3,863 positive cases in the county with 216 deaths. There have been 3,376 recoveries.
Broken down by communities, there have been 1,144 cases in Bullhead City, 1,133 in Lake Havasu City, 510 in Kingman, 348 in Fort Mohave, 223 in Mohave Valley and 104 in Golden Valley. North County, which is Beaver Dam. Littlefield and Colorado City, has had a total of 97 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.