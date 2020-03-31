NEEDLES — A total of 125 people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in San Bernardino County.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19.
Bing Lum, Pharm.D., executive vice-president of Colorado River Medical Center, reported that there are no positive COVID-19 cases in Needles.
SBC released statistics on COVID-19.
A total of 1,948 patients have been tested. Of the 125 who tested positive, 56 are in the 18-49 age range, 36 are in the 50-64 age range, 30 are in the 65+ age range, and three are in the 0-17 age range.
About 52% of the confirmed cases are male and 48% are female.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases.
Barstow, 3; Big Bear Lake, 2; Bloomington, 2; Chino, 4; Chino Hills, 5; Colton, 1; Fontana, 13; Hesperia, 2; Highland, 7; Loma Linda, 4; Montclair, 1; Oak Hills, 1; Ontario, 6; Phelan, 1; Rancho Cucamonga, 14; Redlands, 9; Rialto, 7; Running Springs, 2; San Bernardino, 6; Upland, 6; Victorville, 5; Yucaipa, 20; Yucca Valley, 2; Undetermined, 2.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 8,158 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in California, resulting in 135 deaths.
Riverside County has reported 291 positive cases with nine deaths. More than 600 cases — and seven deaths — have been reported in San Deigo County; 502 cases with seven deaths in Orange County and 3,011 cases and 54 deaths in Ventura County.
In neighboring Mohave County, Arizona, there have been seven confirmed cases — four in Kingman, two in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City. Only one of the seven patients initially required hospitalization, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
In Arizona, there have been 1,289 confirmed cases and 24 deaths. Nevada has reported 1,160 confirmed cases and 26 deaths; 869 cases and 23 deaths were reported in Clark County.
Johns Hopkins University, which is serving as a clearing house for COVID-19 information, has reported there are 192,029 cases confirmed in the United States with 3,400 deaths and 6,000 reports of recovery.
Globally, the total of cases has passed 820,000 with a death toll of at least 40,000. More than 174,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have made a full recovery.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
