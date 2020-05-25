BULLHEAD CITY — Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths were reported in the Bullhead City service area Monday with most reportedly related to an outbreak at a local long-term care facility.
Monday’s announcement by the Mohave County Department of Public Health didn’t say how many cases were linked to the facility nor did it identify it.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been six “congregate” settings in Mohave County with reported COVID-19 cases. Those settings, while not identified directly, are listed as two assisted living centers, two long-term care facilities, one prison, jail or detention center, and one shelter. The ADHS did not indicate how many cases are associated with those congregate settings. Statewide, 111 assisted living facilities and 63 long-term care facilities have reported at least one positive case.
The deaths in Bullhead City reported Monday included one patient 90 or older who had not been identified previously as a positive case. The other death, of a person in the 70-79 age range, previously had been counted as a positive case, the health department said.
The 13 other new cases included 11 people age 70 or older, all linked to at least one previous case and all recovering in isolation. The other two cases, one in the 40-49 age range and the other in the 50-59 age range, are under investigation to determine the likely source of the infections.
There also were five new cases reported in the Kingman service area — all 60 or older — with one hospitalized and the others recovering in isolation. All have been linked to another case. One new case in Lake Havasu City involves a person in the 40-49 age range and has been linked to a previous case.
With Monday’s numbers, the county has reported 324 confirmed cases and 35 deaths. There have been 210 cases and 27 deaths in Kingman; 60 confirmed cases and five deaths in Lake Havasu City; 45 cases and three deaths in Bullhead City; and nine cases in North County.
According to the county health department, 128 of the cases — and 32 deaths — have been patients over the age of 65. One death was a person in the 30-39 age group and two were patients in the 55-64 age group.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Cases in Bullhead are going to continue to rise, our untrustworthy City Manager is in such a hurry to open the town to increase the $ in his pockets and in results he's allowing this virus to spread. Shame on you Bullhead City Manager. No wonder why the residents continue to ask for your resignation. You are not good for Bullhead City.
