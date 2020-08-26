KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with three deaths on Wednesday,
All of the deaths were from previously confirmed cases. A person from the Bullhead City service area who died was at least 90 years old. The two other people who died, one each in the Lake Havasu City and Kingman service areas, were both between the ages of 70 and 79.
Of the 19 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, two people are hospitalized and their cases remain under investigation by county health personnel. One person is age 70-79 and the other is age 80-89.
The 17 other Bullhead City area cases are under investigation. Three of the people are age 10 or younger; two people are ages 20-29; four people are ages 30-39; three people are ages 40-49; two people are ages are 50-59; one person is age 60-69; and two people are age 70-79.
There are three new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area and all remain under investigation. One person is age 20-29 and the other two people are ages 40-49.
There is one new case in the Kingman service area and it remains under investigation. The person is age 30-39.
The North County service area also has one new case and it also remains under investigation: The person is age 50-59.
Since the county began keeping track of virus-related illnesses in its communities there have been 3,512 positive cases and 2,437 people who have recovered from it.
To date, there have been 192 deaths in Mohave County and 199,459 cases confirmed across Arizona.
COVID-19 testing in Bullhead City
Bullhead City will be hosting a COVID-19 testing event from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at the Bullhead City Police station.
It is available to all who want to be tested but advance registration is required.
Community members will be provided a time to arrive during the registration process. Pre-registration will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon today by calling the North Country HealthCare Bullhead City Clinic at 928-704-1221.
Testing is limited to 150 people.
Registered participants will enter the drive-through testing site on Alona’s Way off of Marina Boulevard and stay in their vehicle.
Do not arrive early. Appointments are scheduled to ensure the testing process will run smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.