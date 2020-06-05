BULLHEAD CITY — Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The county also reported the 49th death during the coronavirus pandemic, a person age 60-69 in the Kingman service area.
Seven of the new cases reported Thursday were in the Bullhead City service area, where there have been 117 cases, all since March 24. The new cases included one in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, one 50-59, two 60-69 and one 80-89. The oldest patient was hospitalized while the others are recovering in isolation at home.
Four of the caes remain under investigation, two have been linked to prior confirmed cases and one has been excluded from links to previous known cases.
Eleven new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area with three — all over the age of 80 — hospitalized. Four of the cases are under investigation, six have been linked to previous cases and one has been excluded from links to prior cases.
One new case was reported in Kingman, of a 30-39 person not linked to a previously confirmed case.
There have been 440 confirmed cases and 49 deaths in Mohave County.
