KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health was notified Monday of a positive COVID-19 case in the Lake Havasu City service area. The individual, an adult, is in isolation and recovering at their home.
MCDPH nurses are currently in the process of the contact investigation.
There are now 11 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, six in Kingman, and two in Bullhead City. One of the 19 died and became the first COVID-19-related death in the county. The victim was over the age of 65 and had other underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
(1) comment
Well thank goodness there is no shortage of tests in the county. Right? What? But the president said that everyone has tests now.
