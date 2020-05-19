BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the county, including one in the Bullhead City service area.
An individual 18 years old or younger was confirmed to be infected by the novel coronavirus, the county said in reporting the 21st confirmed case in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land. The patient reportedly is in isolation at home and has been linked to another confirmed case.
Three new cases were reported in the Kingman service area, which has reported 178 cases and 22 deaths since the first week of March. One Kingman case also is in the 18-and-under age group, in isolation at home and linked to a previous case. Source tracing investigations are underway for the other two new cases in Kingman; one is in the 30-39 age range and one is in the 80-89 age range. Information on their recovery location and status was not immediately available Tuesday night.
The fifth new case was reported in the Lake Havasu City area and is in the 40-49 age group, recovering at home in isolation and linked to a previously reported positive case. It is the 53rd case confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area.
There have been 260 cases and 27 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in the county. Arizona has reported 14,566 cases and 704 deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 396 new cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
27 dead and only 260 cases? Something is seriously wrong --- even on the high end, the mortality rate estimates for Covid are only about 1%, and we're looking at an over 10% death rate? This goes beyond an "untested asymptomatic" possibility, given that the infected-but-asymptomatic rate is in the 40% range.
So where are all the other cases that should exist? Has Mohave County done testing in nursing home and assisted living facilities?
