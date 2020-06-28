KINGMAN — The Mohave County Health Department on Sunday reported 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total number of positive cases since the start of the outbreak in Mohave County is 1,033.
Seven of the 32 cases are in the Bullhead City service area. The Lake Havasu City service area was the site of 15 new confirmed cases and the Kingman service area was the location of 10 new confirmed cases.
Of the seven new cases in the Bullhead City area, six were under investigation. Three are in people ages 20-29, two are ages 50-59, one is age 70-79.
The final Bullhead City area case is in someone age 40-49 who is recovering at home and linked to another case.
Of the 15 latest Lake Havasu City area cases, three people are hospitalized and the cases were under investigation. One is in a person age 30-39, one is age 70-79, and the remaining one is age 80-89.
Of the other 12 Lake Havasu City area cases, 11 were under investigation. One of those cases is in a person age 11-19, one is age 20-29, three are ages 30-39, four are ages 60-69, one is age 70-79, and one is age 80-89.
The final Lake Havasu City area case is in someone age 20-29 who is recovering at home and linked to another case.
Of the 10 Kingman area cases, nine still were under investigation. One is in someone age 11-19, two are ages 30-39, three are ages 40-49, two are ages 60-69, and one is age 70-79.
The final case in the Kingman area is in a person age 10 or younger who is recovering at home and linked to another case.
The Bullhead City area continues to have the largest number of cases in the county with 468 confirmed, including 25 deaths, since the outbreak began.
There have been 311 confirmed cases in the Kingman area, including 43 deaths and 225 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 12 deaths.
In a group of smaller communities that includes Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield, and labelled as “North County” there have been 29 confirmed cases.
Other statistics provided by county health about this overall outbreak:
The average age of all people in Mohave County who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 51 years old. The average age of people who have died as a result of the virus in Mohave County is 78.8.
County health officials also have reported that 348 people in Mohave County have recovered from COVID-19. That number will be updated in the county’s next daily report, which comes out late today.
Because the number of confirmed cases has increased dramatically, county health officials again are stressing the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public among people of all ages. They also advise people to always wash their hands when returning to their office or home.
“Things might seem more normal now, but we’re simply not there yet. Please be alert and be safe,” the county’s daily reported added.
