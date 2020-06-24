KINGMAN — One person between the ages of 80 and 89 has died, and 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the Bullhead City service area, according to the Mohave County Health Department.
Of the 25 Bullhead City area cases, 14 are under investigation.
Of those 14 cases, one is in a person age 10 or younger; two are in people ages 20-29; three are in people ages 30-39; one is a person age 40-49; two are in people ages 60-69; three are in people 70-79; one is in a person age 80-89; and one is in a person at least age 90.
Of the remaining 11 Bullhead City area cases, all are recovering at home and are linked to another case. Of those, two are age 10 or younger; one is age 20-29; four are ages 30-39; two are ages 40-49; one is age 50-59; and one is age 60-69.
There now are 396 positive confirmed cases in Bullhead City, including 23 deaths; 294 positive confirmed cases in Kingman, with a total of 41 deaths; 167 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 11 deaths; and 29 positive confirmed cases in North County, an area that includes Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield.
Countywide there were 38 new cases reported. In addition to the 25 Bullhead City cases, there were 10 cases in the Lake Havasu City service area; two cases in the Kingman service area and one case in the North County service area.
Of the 10 Lake Havasu City area cases, nine are still under investigation. One is in a person age 11-19; one is in a person age 20-29; two are in people ages 30-39; two are in people ages 40-49; one is in a person age 50-59; one is in a person age 60-69; one is in a person at least age 90. The remaining Lake Havasu area case is a person age 20-29, who is recovering at home and is linked to another case.
There are two cases in the Kingman area. Both are ages 60-69 and the cases are under investigation.
There is one case in a person aged 70-79 in the North County area, also under investigation.
The total number of confirmed cases countywide to date is 886.
There have been 76 deaths since county health officials began documenting cases earlier this year.
County health officials also reported that of the total number of confirmed cases reported since the outbreak of the virus, 348 people have recovered.
Also noted by the county is that the average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 52.5 years old.
“The number of Mohave County confirmed cases has risen dramatically,” the county noted Wednesday in its daily COVID-19 news release. “Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly.”
With the surge in confirmed cases and wide impact on the population, county officials also stressed that people continue to practice social distancing and wear masks in public. Also, continue to wash your hands when returning to your office or home.
“Things might seem more normal now, but we’re simply not there yet. Please be alert and be safe,” the news release added.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health makes contact with all confirmed cases and encourages self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on symptoms and unique work and living situation. Public Health staff then identify people who have been exposed to the confirmed case (contact tracing) and encourage them to self-isolate until they are past the point of possibly developing the infection. Public Health monitors each confirmed case, and all of their contacts during their quarantines.
“There remains the problem of an overall lack of interest in wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and true adherence to social distancing,” the county reminded residents. “This allows the COVID-19 virus to continue its march through our county. Over confidence is not the best attitude.”
Meanwhile, keep in mind that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
