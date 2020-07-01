BULLHEAD CITY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mohave County and Bullhead City continued to spiral on Wednesday.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said it was notified of 101 new cases in the county, 66 in the Bullhead City service area.
Wednesday’s report also included two deaths, including that of a person in the 50-59 age group in Bullhead City. The other death, of a person age 80-89, came from the Kingman service area.
The 101 new cases serves as a single-day high for Mohave County and came on the heels of a report of a then-record 87 cases reported on Tuesday. There have been 1,244 cases confirmed in the county with a total of 83 deaths blamed on the novel coronavirus.
The Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona, has been the location of 613 cases and 26 deaths. There have been 323 cases and 44 deaths in the Kingman service area, 277 cases and 13 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area and 31 cases and no deaths in North County, which includes Colorado City, Beaver Dam and Littlefield.
Forty of the 66 new Bullhead City cases remain under investigation as health officials try to determine the source of the infections. Twenty-five other cases have been linked to one or more previously reported positive cases. The other newly reported case is that of the patient who died; that case had not been previously reported to health officials.
Of the cases under investigation, four are age 11-19, 11 are 20-29, four are 30-39, seven are 40-49, eight are 50-59, one is 60-69 and five are 70-79.
Cases linked to previously reported cases include one 11-19, one 20-29, four 30-39, four 40-49, six 50-59, three 60-69, three 70-79 and three 80-89.
There were 27 new cases reported in the Lake Havasu City area with 26 under investigation. One patient, age 20-29, has been linked to a previously reported case. The others are three age 11-19, seven age 20-29, three age 30-39, two age 40-49, one age 50-59, five age 60-69, two age 70-79 and three age 80-89.
The eight new cases in Kingman include the person who died. One, age 40-49, is hospitalized. The others are one age 20-29, two age 30-39, two age 50-59 and one age 60-69. Investigations are underway one four cases; the others have been linked to previous cases.
Arizona health officials reported 4,878 new confirmed cases on Wednesday with 88 deaths — the most in a single-day report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
ADHS has confirmed 84,092 cases and 1,720 COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
According to the ADHS statistics, the department received results on 20,151 tests on Wednesday with 24% returning positive.
The virus in the U.S. is blamed for more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and over 127,000 deaths, the highest toll in the world, by Johns Hopkins’ count. Worldwide, the number of infections is put at more than 10.6 million, with over a half-million deaths.
For most people, the virus cause s mild or moderate symptoms for two to three weeks. The vast majority recover. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness and death.
