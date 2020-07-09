BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health raised the total of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county to 1,662 on Thursday with the announcement of 89 new cases.
Thursday’s news release also reported the death of a 70-79-year-old in the Bullhead City service area, the 92nd COVID-19 death reported in the county since April 4.
Twenty-four new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area. Demographic information was not available on six cases; the other 18 cases are under investigation for the transmission source and include one child age 10 or younger, five people in the 20-29 age range, two in the 40-49 age group, two 50-59, five 60-69, two 70-79 and one 90 or older.
There have been 799 confirmed cases and 33 deaths in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
Forty-nine new cases were reported Thursday in the Lake Havasu City service area, a single-day high for that geographical area. Thirty-eight of the cases are under investigation and include three children age 10 or younger, one 11-19, seven 20-29, four 30-39, three 40-49, 10 50-59, six 60-69, two 70-79 and two 80-89. The other 11 new cases in Lake Havasu City all have been linked to previously reported cases. They include one 11-19, one 20-29, two 30-39, one 50-59, one 60-69, three 80-89 and two 90 or older.
There have been 441 confirmed cases and 13 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, according to the county health department.
Kingman’s 16 new cases include 15 still under investigation. One of those, a person 70-79, is hospitalized. The others reportedly are recovering at home in isolation. They include one 11-19, two 30-39, two 40-49, three 50-59, one 60-69, five 70-79 and one 30-39 linked to a previous case.
There have been 389 cases and 46 deaths reported in the Kingman service area.
No new cases were reported in North County, which has had 33 total cases and no deaths, according to the health department.
The county has tracked 1,662 confirmed cases; 499 are considered recovered and 92 cases were closed upon the death of the patient. The remaining 1,071 cases are considered active and include patients hospitalized and those recovering at home or at another health care facility. The number of recoveries will be revised Monday.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,057 new cases and 75 new deaths on Thursday, raising the state totals to 112,671 cases and 2,038 deaths.
Earlier Thursday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced another testing initiative in collaboration with Sonora Quest Laboratories with a goal to process 35,000 tests per day by the end of July, more than doubling the current capabilities, and up to 60,000 tests per day by the end of August.
“The goal is to have test results available within 24 hours for anyone tested,” said David A. Dexter, president and CEO of Sonora Quest Laboratories.
ADHS is reportedly paying Sonora Quest $1 million for the purchase of new processing equipment to meet those goals. No sites in Mohave County connected with the new initiative have been announced.
CVS Pharmacy in Fort Mohave, at 4744 Highway 95, is providing testing, according to the ADHS website. Pre-registration is required and tests are conducted only by appointment.
Bullhead City officials are working with Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a testing initiative in Bullhead City, but details have not been announced.
For more on the Arizona testing blitz, go to www.azdhs.gov/testingblitz.
