BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There were no additional deaths reported.
The county health department said there were five new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, two in the Bullhead City service area and two in the Kingman service area.
The Bullhead City cases, both under investigation, are a person in their 20s and a person in their 60s.
Both of the Kingman cases involved persons in their 40s. Both are under investigation.
The Havasu cases were one person in their 20s, one in their 30s and three in their 70s. The youngest patient is recovering at home and has been linked to a previously reported case. The others are under investigation.
There have been 3,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 205 deaths in the county, according to the health department.
