BULLHEAD CITY — Fear, anxiety, depression — and sometimes denial — are only some of the mental health issues accompanying the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.
Add grief to the fast-growing list of related mental anguishes. The total number of deaths worldwide caused by the virus as of Sunday is nearing 34,000. More than 722,000 cases have been identified and only 151,000 people have so far have had time to recover, worldometers.info reports online in a continuously updating format.
In the United States, more than 137,000 cases have been confirmed and 2,400 people have died. Six Arizonans alone have died and more than 400 are sick — including six confirmed cases in Mohave County, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Many people have been furloughed from their jobs as business and social interactions have slowed or even stopped. These actions are being taken to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t make its way through the population like wildfire and overwhelm the health care system and its workforce.
Mohave County still has many test kits — between 70 and 100 — still not completed so it’s likely there are a significant number of unconfirmed cases, Denise Burley, the county’s public health director, said Wednesday during a news conference.
In response to the grim health news, some people have reacted by purchasing large quantities of toilet paper, ramen soups and bread that, in turn, causes others to panic and grab anything they can to fill their cabinets and refrigerators in case they were required to stay home for an extended period.
Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people in public keep a keep a distance of about six feet from one another and preferably do their best to stay home, not everyone can bring themselves to follow that advice.
People were out eating in restaurants, going out to bars and not keeping their distance. Some were complaining that the precautions were an overreaction.
It’s disheartening (and somewhat scary)said Chaz Martinez, to see people panicking and ignoring warnings about COVID-19 — especially because there are plenty of unknowns about this virus that won’t become apparent until experts can fill in the blanks.
Martinez, director of marketing and business development for Talas Harbor, a geriatric behavioral health hospital in Bullhead City, also said people probably would fare better mentally — not to mention physically — if they start focusing on the precautions they need to take to lessen their chance of contracting COVID-19 and stop dwelling on the constant barrage of information.
People suffering mentally ought to step back from social media, rumors and advice of friends, even if they’re delivered by a well-meaning person.
“The more you talk about a problem, the bigger it gets. But the more you talk about hope, the bigger it gets,” Martinez said. “Call five people tomorrow and ask them if you can help. We have to be providing help for one another.”
And, he noted, “we can’t change other people’s minds but we can change our own.”
People who are physically healthy can do even seemingly small things to improve the lives of others during this unsettling time. Community groups and businesses have been collecting food to assist those who have lost their jobs as the world tries to slow the spread of the virus. People still are helping local homeless men and women get through each day.
It’s easy to predict that even more people will be suffering and that there will be plenty of opportunities to help — if you are able.
“The human spirit still lives,” Martinez said. “While there’s a need for human distance, we can still have human interaction.”
But remember to keep washing your hands. And if you need mental health assistance, it’s available.
