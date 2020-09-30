KINGMAN — It’s time to signal the end of any emergency that Mohave County may have had with respect to COVID-19, according to District 2 Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius.
The Bullhead City representative is asking fellow supervisors to rescind Chairman Jean Bishop’s March 18 proclamation at next Monday’s Board meeting.
“I believe the emergency is over,” Angius said Tuesday. Angius said new coronavirus case counts and deaths have slowed to a trickle and that county government should return liberty to the people.
Angius said that it is time for the county board to ratify or overturn Bishop’s more than 6-month-old proclamation.
“I believe it is too much power for one person to exercise,” Angius said. “It’s ridiculous.”
Angius said the virus is very real and by no means a hoax. She said she understands the proclamation may have been necessary at the start of the pandemic, but that she thinks it should be lifted if not sustained by a full vote of the board.
“We know so much more now about this thing, this virus, than we did before when we started erring on the side of caution,” Angius said. She said she remains convinced that public health decisions should be made by families and individuals, not by government.
“I trust people to take care of their own health,” Angius said. She also said she believes it’s no longer necessary for the board to meet twice each week, and that COVID-19 matters can be addressed during regular meetings or special meetings when needed.
