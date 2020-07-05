KINGMAN — There were 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Mohave County.
Nine of the new cases are in the Bullhead City service area.
Of those nine cases, eight remain under investigation. Three cases are in people age 10 or younger; one case is in age 20-29; one is age 50-59; one is age 60-69; one is age 70-79; and one is age 80-89.
The final case in the Bullhead City area is in a person age 80-89, who is recovering at home and is linked to another case.
Thirteen of the cases are in the Lake Havasu City service area. All of those cases remain under investigation. One case is in someone age 20-29; one is age 30-39; one is age 40-49; three are age 50-59; five are age 60-69; two are age 70-79.
There were no new cases in the Kingman or North County service areas.
There have been 690 confirmed cases in Bullhead City, including 26 deaths, since the outbreak began. There have been 337 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 13 deaths; 336 in Kingman, including 44 deaths, and 33 cases in North County.
County wide, 83 people have died from COVID-19 and there have been a total of 1,396 confirmed cases, also since the start of the outbreak.
The average age of death from COVID-19 among Mohave County residents is 78.6. The county also reported that the average age of all Mohave County positive cases is 49.2 years old.
As of Sunday, there were 424 cases in the county reported as recovered. The county updates the number of recoveries on Mondays.
Mohave County Public Health also has reported that there was a 105% increase in the number of cases countywide during the week ending June 27 compared with the previous week ending June 20. There were 264 cases from June 21 through June 27 but only 129 cases June 14 through June 20.
It was the week with the largest spike in cases since mid-April, though the average numbers of cases each week were less than 40 at that point during the outbreak.
Go to the county’s Coronavirus Response Hub for details at https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com
The Mohave County Department of Public Health makes contact with all confirmed cases and encourages self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on the person’s symptoms and unique work and living situation. Public Health staff then identify other people who have been exposed to the person with the confirmed case through contact tracing and will encourage them to self-isolate until they are past the point of possibly developing the infection. Public Health monitors each confirmed case, and all of their contacts during their quarantines.
“It is vital that people continue to practice social distancing and wear masks in public. Always wash your hands when returning to your office or home,” the county stressed in Sunday’s report.
Also important is to stay home when feeling sick.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek health care, using telemedicine where available.
