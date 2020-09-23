PHOENIX (AP) — Despite sharply lower coronavirus case counts, Arizona officials should not stop mandating that people wear masks in public as one Phoenix-area city did this week, an Arizona State University researcher said Wednesday.
Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane rescinded his city's mask mandate Monday, citing a significant drop in virus infections and hospitalizations in the past couple of months. The city imposed the requirement on June 19, two days after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities and counties to mandate masks.
Despite the decision by Scottsdale, the city is still covered by a mandate issued by Maricopa County.
Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of the ASU Biodesign Institute, said Lane's decision is short-sighted.
“Mask-wearing is what is keeping this virus under control," LaBaer said at his weekly virus media briefing. "It is probably the single best tool we have to prevent the spread of this virus.
“It is incorrect to think that the virus is gone – it is still here, it is widespread in the community,” he added. “It is being kept under control by mask-wearing, and spacing, all the things we’re doing to prevent its spread.”
