PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 996 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 68 additional deaths, raising the state’s totals to 197,895 cases and 4,756 deaths as reports of infections and deaths continued to slow.
COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted on the department's pandemic dashboard continued to trend downward and were at levels last seen in late May and early June before Arizona became a national hot spot. New case and death reports have dropped since mid July.
Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press produced seven-day rolling averages of cases and deaths in Arizona continued to decline over the past two weeks.
The rolling average of new daily cases dropped from 1,578 on Aug. 7 to 740 on Aug. 21. The rolling average of deaths per day dropped from 55 to 38 during the same period.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
