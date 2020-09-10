PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Wednesday reported 496 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 206,541 cases and 5,251 deaths.
Arizona was a national virus hotspot in June and July, but new cases and deaths have decreased since then.
COVID-19-related hospital metrics reported by the state Department of Health Services also have dropped, though the declines have slowed recently.
According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of daily new confirmed infection cases and daily deaths continue to decline in Arizona.
The average number of daily new cases dropped from 622 daily Aug. 25 to 529 on Tuesday while the average number of daily deaths declined from 38 on Aug. 25 to 30 on Tuesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
