PHOENIX (AP) — Most counties in Arizona, including the state's most populous one, were cleared Thursday to transition their schools to some form of in-person learning after recent coronavirus data showed improvements.
The state Department of Health Services announced that eight of Arizona's 15 counties now meet the benchmarks required to do a hybrid of remote and in-person instruction if they choose to. They include Maricopa and Pima counties. Meanwhile, Greenlee and La Paz counties, which are more rural, got the green light to switch to full-time, in-person classes.
State Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, however, urged caution as school districts consider whether to make the switch.
“As we saw at the end of spring and throughout the summer, COVID-19 can spread very quickly when we fail to adhere to essential mitigation strategies like wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” Hoffman said in a statement.
Mesa Public Schools, the state's largest school district in terms of student body, said Thursday that administrators now hoped to start hybrid learning beginning Sept. 14. But the district will make a final decision after seeing next week's data.
Under an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey in June, there are three key criteria that counties need to fulfill for schools to offer hybrid instruction. A county must have a decline in new cases or a rate of less than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period. In that same time frame, a county must also show a test positivity rate below 7% and hospital visits for COVID-19-like illness are below 10%.
Greenlee and La Paz counties demonstrated figures low enough to be categorized as having minimal community spread.
Arizona health officials on Thursday reported 1,091 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 65 additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 203,953 cases and 5,130 deaths.
It was the first time in three weeks that the Department of Health Services reported over 1,000 additional cases. The agency reported 1,351 on Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.