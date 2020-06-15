PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona once again reported a daily number of new coronavirus cases above 1,000.
The state Department of Health Services posted on its website Monday another 1,104 cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.
That brings the statewide total number of coronavirus cases to 36,705 and deaths to 1,194.
The were 1,449 patients hospitalized for positive or suspected instances of COVID-19 on Sunday. It marked two weeks straight of at least 1,000 hospitalizations. The state’s hospitals were at about 82% capacity. Eighty percent is the cutoff for suspending elective surgeries to save space for a potential surge in virus cases.
Health department officials have said they were not yet halting surgeries as they review the capacity numbers.
St. Vincent de Paul, working in partnership with CVS Health, is offering rapid, free virus testing at the nonprofit’s Virginia G. Piper Medical & Dental Clinic for the uninsured in Phoenix. The aim is to allow people from low-income and other disproportionately affected communities to be tested, with results provided on the spot.
Licensed health care providers who work for CVS are staffing the testing operation. Testing will be offered this week through appointments.
CVS also announced last week it added 14 more retail drive-through testing locations to 35 others already open in Arizona.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.