PHOENIX (AP) — Several Arizona teachers voiced fears from their cars Wednesday about returning to school in a state that continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus.
Nearly 20 cars with painted messages like #Return2SchoolSafely traveled in a short procession in central Phoenix. It was one of six “motor marches” organized by members of the Arizona #RedforEd group calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to close schools until case numbers trend downward. Currently, public schools are ordered to delay the start of the classes at least until Aug. 17.
"Sure he pushed it back," said Chico Robinson, one of the march coordinators and a social studies teacher. “But let's be honest — we're seeing numbers of 4,000, we've seen a 5,000 number. That's nowhere safe to return our students and definitely not our educators."
State health officials reported Wednesday an additional 3,257 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 131,354 with 2,434 deaths.
Arizona leads the U.S. in new confirmed cases per capita over the past two weeks.
Hospitalizations and ventilator use also remain relatively high with ICU bed capacity around 90%.
In metro Phoenix, most school districts announced plans to begin with distance learning until a fall break. Beyond that, it varies district to district. Some intend to offer a hybrid of remote classes and in-person instruction. Others will allow students to do only in-person or only online learning.
“It's very confusing,” said Raquel Mamani, a longtime substitute teacher. “We don't understand why school districts and some teachers feel like we have to go back.”
When I see all the protesting; looting; destruction of statues, (works of art) and violence I am left to wonder what are they teaching young people in school? Maybe we should re-think the public education system altogether?
