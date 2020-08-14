PHOENIX (AP) — Unemployed Arizonans who were expecting to receive an additional $400 a week under an executive order President Donald Trump signed last weekend will only receive $300 extra, Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced Friday.
The $400 payment Trump announced to boost payments because of the coronavirus included a 25% state match. Arizona is among a large number of states that have opted out of that cash match because of budget concerns. The government issued rules earlier this week after pressure from states to allow them to count regular state unemployment payments toward the match.
That means the $100 Arizona match will come out of the state’s $240 per week unemployment benefit, so benefits paid to recipients will hit a maximum $540 per week, Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said. If FEMA approves Arizona’s plan, benefit checks could flow as soon as Sunday, and include two weeks of retroactive payments to the first week in August.
Ptak said it is important to keep the state’s unemployment trust fund solvent, so using that fund to boost benefits isn’t wise.
“We know we have to be responsible and prudent with these dollars,” he said. “We want to make sure that Arizonans can continue to receive unemployment later this year."
The trust held about $1.1 billion at the end of February, and it now has about $590 million.
