BULLHEAD CITY — Two new stops are being added for parents who pick up and drop off instructional packets for children in the Bullhead City Elementary School District.
The new stops are on Route K, and will be at Surf & Sand and Seafair, and at Vader and Harbor.
Both are in the neighborhood west of Coyote Canyon School.
Other existing stops on the route will be pushed back about 10 to 15 minutes.
“We’ve heard from parents in the neighborhood west of Lakeside between Hancock and Marina, and we’ve listened,” said BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart. “We want to make it as easy as possible for K-8 students without internet access to get and return their study materials.”
No other routes are affected. A complete list of updated curriculum routes may be found on the school district’s website, www.crsk12.org. Routes are linked to a school bus icon on the home page.
All BCESD curriculum bus routes run Mondays beginning at 1 p.m. for the remainder of the school year.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all public school buildings in Arizona to remain closed for the remainder of the school year becuase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
