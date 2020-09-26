BULLHEAD CITY — Colorado River Schools are scheduled to begin in-person instruction on Monday.
Both the Colorado River Union High School and Bullhead City Elementary School districts also will continue offering online learning.
The 2020-21 school year opened on July 29 with virtual learning, following the format for the end of the 2019-20 school year that included nearly three months of online instruction that began in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic after Gov. Doug Ducey ordered schools closed.
Mohave County is a location with moderate community spread. The Arizona Department of Health Services describes this as “sustained transmission with high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.”
Illness benchmarks for this level include two weeks with 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 people; positive tests results ranging from 5% to 10%; and two weeks with hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses below 10%.
Parents can opt to keep their children at home to continue participating in online school until the end of the fall semester.
Students undergo instruction Monday through Thursday. Even though some students will be working from home, attendance on campus or by computer is required.
Colorado River Schools will try to keep students as far apart as possible in each classroom. Masks will be worn. Hand-washing will be stressed. Hand sanitizer will be plentiful.
Pretty much everyone is going to be doing some cleaning to keep the virus at bay.
Health screenings will be done on people entering the campuses and they will be sent home if their condition appears to resemble COVID-19.
The districts will be following guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state health guidelines.
No visitors will be allowed past the main offices of each campus. No volunteers will be allowed in the classrooms.
There will be high emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing areas where people can be found and objects they might touch.
And there are protocols to address if someone contracts the virus and it becomes necessary to react to a COVID-infected person who had been on campus for more than just a short time.
Below is a sampling of what each of the districts will require:
CRUHSD
CRUHSD campuses will have two lunch periods per day to allow for adequate social distancing in the cafeteria. Lunch will be served with disposable service items as often as possible.
Snacking and gum chewing will not be allowed during class hours unless a student has a medical condition that requires between-meal sustenance, for example.
No food deliveries from businesses are being allowed on campus. Parents still may bring lunches accidentally left at home.
Students will be asked to keep their distance from one another as they make their way from one class to another.
The number of students in restrooms at one time will be limited to the number of stalls and urinals in the room. Social distancing will be encouraged in these areas as well.
There won’t be field trips. Any school-wide assemblies will be held virtually with students watching from their classrooms.
Sharing of supplies will be discouraged though some classes require use of tools or other items used by more than one student. Those items will need to be sanitized after each student uses them.
Students will be allowed to bring a personal device for academic use.
BCESD
A COVID-19 task force composed of a variety of administrators and specialists created a school reopening plan for the BCESD.
Each in-person class at BCESD campuses will spend days together in an effort to reduce their chances of spreading the virus widely around their campus if one or more students become ill.
Schools will keep children in classrooms for their meals to keep the general student population apart, thus lessening the chances of spreading the virus.
It was suggested that classes use the restrooms as groups but the BCESD board nixed that idea.
A suggestion that the children not be allowed to bring backpacks to schools was eliminated by the board from the reopening plan. Parents will be advised to make sure their children don’t use their backpacks to bring extra items to school, such as toys or other objects that could be contaminated by the virus.
Masks will be worn by everyone except the youngest students and some with medical conditions that can be further complicated by wearing the masks.
There will be extra-curricular activities available.
People interested in specifics can go to the Colorado River Schools website to look at various plans: www.crsk12.org/
Some documents contained old dates.
There also are links contained in recent posts by district staff on the Colorado River Schools Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.